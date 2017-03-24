Hamden delivery driver robbed while delivering pizza

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The robbery of a pizza delivery person is under investigation by Hamden Police.

Police say at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday an employee of Legend Pizza on Dixwell Avenue was making a delivery on Fourth Street when he was met by a female who distracted him while four teenage males surrounded him. One of the males had a knife and stole two cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money from the employee.

The female is described as black in her early teens with braided hair.

Police ask anyone with any information on this incident to call them at 203-230-4040.