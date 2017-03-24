Hartford police bust Super Deli for drugs, pills, and cash

By Published:
(Twitter/ @LtFoley)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested five people during an investigation at Super Deli at 101 New Britain Avenue in Hartford.

Detectives received information of illegal sales of pills and drugs. They were able to get a surveillance warrant for the location.

Police recovered 26 Viagra pills, eight oxycodone pills, 32 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and $4,000.

Police arrested Tony Reyes, 28, of Hartford and Davin Bowen, 20, of Wetehersfield. Reyes was charged with possession and sales of a controlled substance. Bowen is charged with possession of narcotics, possession controlled substance, PWITS narcotics and controlled substance, and sale prescription pills.

 The other three people arrested are minors so there names are being withheld.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s