Hartford police bust Super Deli for drugs, pills, and cash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested five people during an investigation at Super Deli at 101 New Britain Avenue in Hartford.

Detectives received information of illegal sales of pills and drugs. They were able to get a surveillance warrant for the location.

Police recovered 26 Viagra pills, eight oxycodone pills, 32 grams of cocaine, marijuana, and $4,000.

Police arrested Tony Reyes, 28, of Hartford and Davin Bowen, 20, of Wetehersfield. Reyes was charged with possession and sales of a controlled substance. Bowen is charged with possession of narcotics, possession controlled substance, PWITS narcotics and controlled substance, and sale prescription pills.

The other three people arrested are minors so there names are being withheld.