Hundreds to attend American Red Cross ball in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hundreds of people will be in Hartford this weekend for the 12th annual American Red Cross ball.

The event will honor Hartford’s Junior Fire Marshal program, which is expanding their fire prevention education in 100 cities and towns this year. It will also raise money to continue their work providing the help victims need.

News 8 talked to a woman who jumped from the third floor of a burning building in New Britain last month. She lost everything but the American Red Cross gave her and her son hope.

“I said well we’ve got each other but really it kind of hit me that night, where are we going to go and the next day the Red Cross walked in,” said Milca Pinero.

Honored to emcee the @CTRedCross ball this weekend! Hear this woman’s story on @WTNH this am. She survived a jump from a burning building. pic.twitter.com/uGRe4igrR4 — Laura Hutchinson (@LauraHutch8) March 24, 2017

You can hear her full story Friday night on News 8 starting at 5 p.m.

News 8 is a proud partner with the American Red Cross. News 8’s Laura Hutchinson is excited to be the emcee this weekend.