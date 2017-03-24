Judge convicts Wallingford man of child porn charges

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Wallingford man has been convicted of having child pornography videos on his devices involving sexual assaults of children as young as 4 years old.

The Record-Journal reports that 54-year-old Stephen Hanisko was convicted on Thursday.

He remains free on $50,000 bond, but must surrender any firearms and his passport pending sentencing in May. He’s also barred from using a computer.

State troopers began investigating Hanisko in 2008. A special agent in Wyoming alerted them that an IP address registered to Hanisko was possibly downloading child porn.

Police searched his home and seized computers, discs and external hard drives. They weren’t examined for four years due to a backlog of cases.

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com

