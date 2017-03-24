Lauralton Hall appoints new president, head of school

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lauralton Hall in Milford appointed their new President and Head of School on Friday.

According to Lauralton Hall officials, after an extensive nationwide search, the Board of Trustees announced Elizabeth Miller as the next President and Head of the college-prep, all girls’ school in Milford. They say Miller succeeds Dr. Antoinette Iadarola, who will retire at the end of the academic year in June 2017.

The Search Committee reviewed a strong field of candidates for this position and we are delighted to have selected an outstanding individual to lead Lauralton Hall into its next phase of educating young women in the Mercy Tradition,” said Chair of the Board Trudy A. Dickneider ’64 PhD.

Officials say Miller recently returned to the United States after working for a year in Dubai-United Arab Emirates-opening a new school, the GEMS Nations Academy. They say before Dubai, she served as Head of School at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School, an independent, Catholic pre-K-12 school in St. Louis, Missouri with an all-girls upper school.

According to officials, Miller began her career at Pace Academy in Atlanta, GA where she taught history, public speaking and journalism. They say she entered administration while at Pace and was recognized with four national independent school education awards.

Officials say Miller was later moved on to Upper School Head at Hutchison School, an all girls’ independent school in Memphis, TN, where she was chosen as the state’s Administrator of the Year by the Tennessee Scholastic Press Association.

They say the Board was impressed with Miller’s accomplishments as a leader in independent education.

“Lauralton Hall is a welcome home for me,” said Miller. “It is a place of familiar values and traditions, a rigorous school consonant with my educational philosophy, a community rich in generations of scholarly young women. I am appreciative for this opportunity of service and stewardship during this chapter in Lauralton’s history,” Miller said.

Officials say Miller expressed her gratitude to the Board of Trustees for their show of confidence and to President Iadarola for her legacy. They say Miller is active in National Association of Independent Schools and has completed their Aspiring Heads Fellowship funded by the Edward E. Ford Foundation, focusing on the research of female philanthropic pattern in 2011-2012, as well as their Institute for New Heads in 2013. They say Miller has collaborated on a panel at the organization’s annual conference for the past three years.

“Elizabeth is uniquely qualified to further Lauralton’s goal of empowering young women for life and I am confident that she will continue to grow its reputation as the premiere Catholic college prep school for girls in the nation,” adds Dr. Antoinette Iadarola.