Meriden man faces 19 charges for drugs, reckless driving

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing 19 charges after he was found with narcotics and was served¬†other active arrest warrants on Thursday morning.

Members of Meriden Police’s Crime Suppression Unit and members of SWAT executed a search warrant on Union Street in Meriden. One person there was arrested for on-site charges, but officials say he also had three active arrest warrants.

According to police, 18-year-old Wilfredo Ortiz of Meriden is being held on $243,000 bond for all of his charges.

Some of his on-site charges include: possession of narcotics, operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school zone and risk of injury to a minor, among others.

Ortiz has reckless endangerment, reckless driving and operating an unregistered motor vehicle charges from his arrest warrants, among others.