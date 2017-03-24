Meriden man faces 19 charges for drugs, reckless driving

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing 19 charges after he was found with narcotics and was served other active arrest warrants on Thursday morning.

Members of Meriden Police’s Crime Suppression Unit and members of SWAT executed a search warrant on Union Street in Meriden. One person there was arrested for on-site charges, but officials say he also had three active arrest warrants.

According to police, 18-year-old Wilfredo Ortiz of Meriden is being held on $243,000 bond for all of his charges.

Some of his on-site charges include: possession of narcotics, operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school zone and risk of injury to a minor, among others.

Ortiz has reckless endangerment, reckless driving and operating an unregistered motor vehicle charges from his arrest warrants, among others.