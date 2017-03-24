New London students participate in Invention Convention

Published:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Young minds put their creativity and ingenuity on display Friday.

Students from New London’s Renzulli Academy are taking part in the Connecticut Invention Convention. Students are challenged to innovate, design and create their own solutions to real-world problems.

“Not everyone is going to be an inventor when they get older. They do have to learn how to innovate, how to think creatively, how to solve problems, how to try something different and Invention Convention lets them work on those skills,” said Rebecca Reyer, Science teacher at the Renzulli Academy.

The winning inventions will represent New London at the regional finals.

