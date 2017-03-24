OK Foods recalls chicken products over possible metal contamination, USDA says

By Published: Updated:

(ABC) — OK Foods Inc. is recalling about 933,272 pounds of its breaded chicken products over fears that they may have been contaminated with metal and other materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The recall was initiated after five consumer complaints were issued over metal objects found in the chicken producer’s “ready-to-eat” chicken products, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Thursday.

“After an internal investigation, the firm identified the affected product and determined that the objects in all the complaints came from metal conveyor belting,” a USDA statement said of the Oklahoma City establishment.

The statement added, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products” and that the products “should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The recall affects products dated from Dec. 19, 2016, to March 7, 2017.

The company did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s