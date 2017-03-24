On-duty police officer hurt in New Britain crash

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A police officer and teen were injured in an early morning car crash in New Britain Friday.

Police say just after 1 a.m., an on-duty officer was involved in a car crash at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Stanley Street. The officer was responding to a service call, with the police cruiser’s lights and sirens activated, when the cruiser collided with a Honda Civic traveling on Stanley Street.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 19-year-old male from Meriden, and the police officer were both taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The incident remains under investigation.