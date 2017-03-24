Plainville condo destroyed by fire

WTNH.com Staff Published:
WTNH/Ken Melech


PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was rescued after her condo caught on fire in Plainville on Friday.

The Plainville Fire Chief tells News 8 the police department arrived first and helped get a woman out of the house. They say she was conscious and taken to the hospital. Fire officials say before they even got to the scene, they knew it was a big fire.

3 24 plainville fire Plainville condo destroyed by fire
WTNH/Ken Melech

“Got up on the highway to come here, I could see the smoke, we knew we had a large fire on our hands at that point in time,” said Chief Kevin Toner.

The fire department was able to battle the flames knowing no one was in the home. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s