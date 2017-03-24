Plainville condo destroyed by fire



PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was rescued after her condo caught on fire in Plainville on Friday.

The Plainville Fire Chief tells News 8 the police department arrived first and helped get a woman out of the house. They say she was conscious and taken to the hospital. Fire officials say before they even got to the scene, they knew it was a big fire.

“Got up on the highway to come here, I could see the smoke, we knew we had a large fire on our hands at that point in time,” said Chief Kevin Toner.

The fire department was able to battle the flames knowing no one was in the home. The cause of the fire is still unknown.