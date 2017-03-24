Police: Man arrested for using victims’ banking account information to create credit cards

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx, New York man was arrested at Meriden Superior Court for allegedly using the banking information of several people to produce credit cards, and making fraudulent purchases in Clinton.

Christopher Guevara was in Meriden court on unrelated, but similar charges when the Clinton Police Department arrested him.

Police initiated an investigation in December 2016. According to officials, Guevara was using illegally obtained personal information from over seven different victims throughout Connecticut. Police could not say how the victims’ information was obtained.

According to officials, Guevara used his victims’ information to create credit cards under his name in order to make numerous purchases at a store located at Clinton Crossings on two separate dates of Dec. 18, and Dec. 26, 2016.

Guevara, a 21-year-old, was identified on video surveillance, police say. He is currently being held on court set bonds of $12,500 cash only.

Guevara is scheduled to appear in court on March 27th in Middletown Superior Court to face his charges.

Clinton Police have charged Guevara with seven counts of identity theft third-degree, over 30 counts of illegal reproduction and/or use of credit cards, and larceny in the third and sixth-degrees.