President of CSCU recommends tuition increase

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Western Connecticut State University (Image: Facebook/WestConn)

(WTNH)– The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities is calling for a tuition increase to all state schools.

President Mark E. Ojakian sent a letter recommending a tuition increase to all of the CSCU schools. Ojakian said it is a smaller increase than the previous two years.

In a letter, he explained:

“We are working hard every day to put our students first. That is why, like last year, I want you to hear this news directly from me. I am recommending a tuition increase at all of our schools. It is a smaller increase than the previous two years, and for the first time I am suggesting a two-year time frame so that students and families can plan better for their educational costs.”

His recommendation for the 12 community colleges and Charter Oak State College is:

CSCU Tuition/Fees Increase New Tuition/Fees (Fiscal Year 2018)

  • Universities $10,079 4.0% or $403 $10,482
  • Community Colleges $4,168 2.5% or $104 $4,276
  • Charter Oak State College $7,611 4.0% or $304 $7,915

CSCU Tuition/Fees Increase New Tuition/Fees (Fiscal Year 2019)

  • Universities $10,482 4.0% or $419 $10,901
  • Community Colleges $4,276 2.5% or $108 $4,384
  • Charter Oak State College $7,915 4.0% or $319 $8,234

The Board of Regents Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 29th to discuss this recommendation and they will vote on the increase on April 6th.

Ojakian added, “I am fully aware that an increase is still an increase and this will impact you and your families. As a public higher education system, we will work hard to provide you with the affordable high quality education you deserve and expect.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s