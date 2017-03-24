President of CSCU recommends tuition increase

(WTNH)– The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities is calling for a tuition increase to all state schools.

President Mark E. Ojakian sent a letter recommending a tuition increase to all of the CSCU schools. Ojakian said it is a smaller increase than the previous two years.

In a letter, he explained:

“We are working hard every day to put our students first. That is why, like last year, I want you to hear this news directly from me. I am recommending a tuition increase at all of our schools. It is a smaller increase than the previous two years, and for the first time I am suggesting a two-year time frame so that students and families can plan better for their educational costs.”

His recommendation for the 12 community colleges and Charter Oak State College is:

CSCU Tuition/Fees Increase New Tuition/Fees (Fiscal Year 2018)

Universities $10,079 4.0% or $403 $10,482

Community Colleges $4,168 2.5% or $104 $4,276

Charter Oak State College $7,611 4.0% or $304 $7,915

CSCU Tuition/Fees Increase New Tuition/Fees (Fiscal Year 2019)

Universities $10,482 4.0% or $419 $10,901

Community Colleges $4,276 2.5% or $108 $4,384

Charter Oak State College $7,915 4.0% or $319 $8,234

The Board of Regents Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 29th to discuss this recommendation and they will vote on the increase on April 6th.

Ojakian added, “I am fully aware that an increase is still an increase and this will impact you and your families. As a public higher education system, we will work hard to provide you with the affordable high quality education you deserve and expect.”