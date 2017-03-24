Public Service Workers to Rally at the State Capitol

By Published:
- FILE - Legislative Office Building in Hartford (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of public service worker unions will be rallying Friday at the state capitol to push back against legislation that threatens collective bargaining rights of teachers, health care workers, custodians, police, public safety officers, etc.

The “Rally To Keep Our Voice” begins at 5 p.m. in Minuteman Park, outside of the Legislative Office Building.

The group will be protesting 77 of 95 bills being heard by the Appropriations Committee that attack healthcare, pension, and rights to collective bargaining for workers who provide essential services to our state. The rally will include comments from rank-and-file public employees who will be affected by the bulk of this legislation.

“Connecticut has become a state more interested in protecting hedge fund managers and insurance executives than its decreasingly mobile middle class,” said Sotonye Otunba-Payne, a courtroom monitor and member of AFSCME Local 749. “This regressive approach to raising revenues is the real problem. We are already witnessing the devastating effects of austerity budgeting: more money being sucked out of the economy and public services being degraded. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

