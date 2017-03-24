Quinnipiac Students learning how to help the homeless

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Some Quinnipiac University students will get some real world lessons on the plight of the homeless here in Connecticut and what they can do to improve the situation.

Occupational therapy students and faculty members will take a walking tour of a Hartford neighborhood Friday, as part of the “Feet on the Street” program that is being put together by the group ‘Hands on Hartford’.

The aim is to provide the students with new insight into the homelessness issue, dispel myths about the homeless and provide students with suggestions on how they can help the less fortunate.