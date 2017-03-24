Quinnipiac Students learning how to help the homeless

By Published:
Quinnipiac University in Hamden (file).

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- Some Quinnipiac University students will get some real world lessons on the plight of the homeless here in Connecticut and what they can do to improve the situation.

Occupational therapy students and faculty members will take a walking tour of a Hartford neighborhood Friday, as part of the “Feet on the Street” program that is being put together by the group ‘Hands on Hartford’.

The aim is to provide the students with new insight into the homelessness issue, dispel myths about the homeless and provide students with suggestions on how they can help the less fortunate.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s