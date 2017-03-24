Report: School superintendent’s spending under investigation

By Published:
Website for CT Technical High Schools, captured May 29, 2014.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The superintendent of the Connecticut Technical High School System reportedly spent $84,000 in taxpayer money for memberships for 1,300 local educators in a national group while she ran for election for a vice president’s seat with the organization.

The Hartford Courant reported Friday (http://cour.at/2nQ2cP0 ) that Superintendent Nivea Torres bought the memberships for the nonprofit Association for Career and Technical Education in September. The newspaper reported nearly 240 of the 1,300 educators for whom she bought memberships were eligible to vote in the election, which she lost.

Torres has been placed on paid leave while state education officials investigate more than $4.5 million in spending by the Technical High School System.

Torres’ lawyer says she did nothing wrong and the memberships were part of an improvement plan for the school system.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s