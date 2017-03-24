Sen. Blumenthal to discuss confirmation hearing on Supreme Court Nominee

HARTFORD. Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a press conference to discuss the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Nominee Neil Gorsuch.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Blumenthal has been pressing Judge Gorsuch on his positions on landmark Supreme Court Justice cases. The senator is also asking for his input on President Donald Trump’s continued attacks on the judiciary, and the Trump litmus test for selecting a pro-life judge.

During the media event, Senator Blumenthal will also be discussing Trumpcare developments in the House of Representatives.

The House GOP is struggling to find support among its members to pass their revised American Healthcare act, Trumpcare, which would replace the Affordable Care Act. The new bill would result in skyrocketing costs and plummeting coverage.

The press conference will start at 10 a.m. on March 24th at the State Capitol.