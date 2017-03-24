State Workers make their voices heard at the Capitol Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All day Friday, the Connecticut State Appropriations Committee will be hearing testimony on bills that could have a significant impact on state workers salaries, benefits, and pensions. One of two news conferences Friday morning called these bills an attack on nurses, teachers and firefighters.

There’s a lot of rhetoric on both sides. Workers talking about cuts to benefits and pensions as an attack on the hard working middle class. Those in favor of cuts pointing out exorbitant numbers, like a police sergeant making hundreds of thousands of dollars, or a retired state worker still pulling in more than 300 thousand dollars.

Everybody knows that the State is facing a major fiscal crisis, but they have very different views on how to solve that crisis.

David Pickus, a union leader from SEIU 1199 said this is how some state workers characterize some of these bills.

Attempt to destroy unions. To take the problem with the budget and try to make that into something that is bigger than it actually is and try to say, well, if we fix the pension problem, that will solve all the problems, wehereas it doesn’t do any of that sort.”

State Senator Paul Formica (R-Waterford) said the goal is preserve jobs by making Connecticut an affordable place to live and work.

We don’t want layoffs. We want to preserve jobs. We want to make sure that young people can start work here for the state of Connecticut and enjoy a long career that includes benefits, but benefits that are more in line with the private sector and not just the same old same old that we’ve seen for 20-30 years.”

Another senator says that negotiations with unions have saved the state hundreds of millions of dollars in the past by changing something as small as co-pays for doctor visits and prescription drugs. Unions point out that there is money that can be saved through better planning that reduces overtime, and that better planning could have funded state pensions adequately in the past.

Friday’s meetings are one of the opening volleys in the process. They have until the end of June to put a two-year budget together. The thing is, the Republicans have a louder voice in the legislature than they have in many years, so this could be a much more contentious budget than we’ve seen in years.