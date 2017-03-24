Teens lead police on chase before crashing in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two teens lead police on a chase through three Connecticut towns before crashing a stolen car in Brooklyn Thursday night.

State police say, just after 11 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a car on Route 12 in Killingly, north of the Plainfield town line, after the 2016 white Chevy Impala engaged Plainfield police in a pursuit for motor vehicle charges. Plainfield police terminated their pursuit in Killingly and state police continued the chase west on Route 6 into the town of Brooklyn.

Police say troopers tried to box the car in and roll it to a stop, but the Impala swerved right and struck several mailboxes. The car then intentionally swerved left to strike the passenger side of a 2015 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor. As a result of this, the police cruiser struck a tree head-one, causing extensive damage and injuring the trooper.

The Impala then drove off the road and struck a stone wall in the area of Route 6 and Laurel Hill. That’s where troopers were able to apprehend the driver, identified as 18-year-old Chad Barrett, of Danielson, and the passenger, 19-year-old Nathan Cordell, of Putnam.

The trooper was taken to Backus Plainfield Urgent Care where he was treated for minor injuries and released. Barrett declined medical attention but Cordell was taken to Day Kimball Hospital for minor injuries and released.

After an investigation, it was determined that the Chevy Impala was stolen.

Barrett was charged with Improper Use of marker/license/registration, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating under the influence, failure to drive in proper lane, failure to obey control signal, operating a motor vehicle without a license, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of narcotics, possession of alcohol by a minor, criminal mischief, larceny, interfering with an officer, assault of public safety/ emergency medical personnel, drinking while operating a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment. He was held on $50,000 bond.

Cordell was charged with weapons in vehicles, possession of alcohol by a minor and interfering with an officer. He was held on $5,000 bond.