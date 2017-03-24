Part of I-84 closed in Tolland following fire

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — One lane of traffic is getting by on I-84 W in Tolland after a tractor trailer fire early Friday morning.

The bridge connecting Tolland’s middle and high schools on Old Cathole Road was inspected for structural damage after a tractor trailer burned right under it on I-84.

It looks like one lane is now getting by 84 west in #Tolland. pic.twitter.com/agUOrgq3nV — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) March 24, 2017

A tractor trailer carrying canned goods ignited on I-84 around 4:45 a.m., say state troopers in Tolland. The highway was closed in both directions between exits 68 and 69, as the trailer burned under the Old Cathole Road bridge on the westbound side of the highway.

FIRE UPDATE: State DOT en route to inspect Old Cathole Rd bridge for structural damage. Old Catholic Rd is closed between #THS & #TMS No inj pic.twitter.com/cidd42Xslf — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 24, 2017

Eastbound lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m., and Tolland dispatchers initially advised morning travelers to take an alternate route, as the westbound side of the highway and Old Cathole Road would be closed for “extended period.”

Since the tractor trailer burned directly under the Old Cathole Road bridge, the Department of Consumer Protection had to inspect it for structural damage. The bridge was deemed safe to reopen for school traffic shortly after 6 a.m., however.

The Department of Consumer Protection was also called in to handle the charred cargo.

FIRE ALERT: #TollandFire is on scene of a tractor trailer fire #I84 west just prior to X68. Fire is directly under Old Cathole Rd overpass. pic.twitter.com/KNlVLzM23H — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 24, 2017

There were no injuries reported.