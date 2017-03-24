Trinity Heath: Colorectal Cancer Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Trinity Health New England is an integrated nonprofit health care delivery system formed in 2015 and is a member of Trinity Health located in Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Trinity Health New England is comprised of Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center and Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

Dr. Brian Van Linda, Gastroenterologist is here to speak about Colorectal Cancer Awareness.

Screening for colorectal cancer saves lives. It is one of the few cancers where screening leads to a reduction in the development of cancer. Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common cancer found in both men and women. Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer related deaths in the United States, behind lung cancer.

