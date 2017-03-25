2 people arrested after robbery, assault in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges after they robbed and assaulted a man in Bristol Friday night.

Police say at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 28-year-old man fled to a residence on Moody Street after he was robbed at Page Park. The homeowner called the police and several officers responded. Officers were able to locate and stop a suspect vehicle based off of a description that was provided. The two suspects were detained and arrested after the victim identified them as the individuals involved in the robbery.

According to police, 18-year-old Jeffrey Bowman of Southington and 21-year-old Amarillys Nieves of Plantsville assaulted the victim and then took his money and possessions from him as they were parked in Page Park. They told the victim to get out of his vehicle. The victim sustained facial injuries, but declined medical attention.

Bowman is being charged with robbery, larceny, assault, breach of peace, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to maintain auto insurance, possession with intent to sell illegal drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Nieves is being charged with robbery, larceny, assault and breach of peace. She was issued a $25,000 bond and was held on a Remand to Custody for a Parole Violation.

Both Bowman and Nieves are scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Monday.