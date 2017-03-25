2 pipe bombs found in car in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two pipe bombs were safely removed from a vehicle after police found them on Friday.

According to police, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers were called to South Main Street for reports of vandalism of a motor vehicle. When an officer arrived, he found two suspicious devices that appeared to be pipe bombs. The immediate area was cleared and the officers requested assistance from the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad.

Members from the Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad arrived and safely removed the devices. A brief on-site examination showed the devices were filled with an energetic substance. The substance will be sent for further analysis in a forensic laboratory.

The Newtown Police and the FBI are jointly working to investigate this case.