A very gray forecast over the next few days

Gray skies and hit or miss showers will be the talk of the weather in Connecticut into early next week. Temperatures today will make it into the upper 40s to low 50s but still feeling a little cooler with the wind. It will stay below normal Sunday and Monday, and showers are possible at times Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to low 50s but feeling a little cooler with the wind. Winds do kick up this afternoon with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Hit or miss showers are in the forecast especially this afternoon/evening as cooler air arrives but really it won’t be much. No need to cancel your outdoor plans.

Temps tonight do drop down into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Watch for some icy spots away from the water. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two as well.

Sunday looks gray chiller with a northeast breeze to 30 MPH. We’re not expecting steady rain, but a few showers cannot be ruled out. The temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s but feeling colder because of the wind.

The best chance for rain over the next few days is Monday as a storm passes New England. Temps will be in the upper 40s. Tuesday is looking mostly dry with some sunshine but we can’t rule out a few showers during the evening and at night.

It will be a very cloudy and gray stretch that may feature some rain each day but when you add it all up. It looks like Connecticut will receive just 0.25-0.60″ of rain between today and early Wednesday.

