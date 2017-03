BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A local nursing assistant is being accused of killing her uncle.

She allegedly then propped his body up in a chair with a lit cigarette in his hand at a home in Bridgeport.

According to the Connecticut Post, 35-year-old Tynisha Hall hit her disabled 61-year-old uncle in the back of the head.

Hall has been caring for elderly people for nearly a decade.

She has three children and is being charged with murder.