Conn. lawmakers react to Obamacare staying

(WTNH) — Connecticut lawmakers are reacting to the news that Obamacare will remain the law of the land for now.

Our United States Senators had been vocal opponents of the GOP plan.

Senator Richard Blumenthal said that America dodged a bullet.

Trumpcare should be declared dead. A demise it richly deserves. But we can come together now and build on the Affordable Care Act and improve it as it needs to be. If we work together and if Donald Trump stops disparaging and dismantling the Affordable Care Act,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said he is hopeful that both parties can come together to build what he calls a more rational and responsible approach to healthcare.