Dash camera video released in East Haven crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s new information on Saturday about Wednesday’s car crash in East Haven involving a 14-year-old.

Police have released the dash cam video of the moments that lead up to that crash.

An officer spotted a Honda at the intersection of Thompson Avenue and Main Street with no lights on after getting reports of a stolen Honda. After trying to get the driver’s attention, the driver drove off and the officer went after him.

The 14-year-old then crashed into two utility poles on Main Street.

It turns out that the car was stolen from a family member. The 14-year-old is expected to face charges.