Early Spring Gardening

I know it seems weird to talk about gardens considering the month of March has averaged temperatures in the thirties, but is there a way for you to get a jump start on your garden for the spring time or will you just be wasting your time trying to do it this early?

The first question is to till or not to till? I made the mistake last year of doing it before I probably should have, and faced consequences as a result. Many of us don’t own a tiller so you probably don’t want to have to borrow or rent one more than once per season. If you own one now is a great time to get help wake up the soil by putting down a round of fertilizer. For the sake of your family and friends, grab something organic as soon as the ground is completely thawed out. If you do not own a tiller, now is actually a good time to put some fertilizer down to allow it to start seeping slowly into the soil. That’s exactly what I did last year, and it made the soil extremely rich! If you don’t want to spend money on fertilizer, putting lime down will help prep the soil too!

Should you plant already? ABSOLUTELY NOT! Our temperatures can/do/will definitely get below freezing. I’ve spoken to garden experts and they all agree that “time in ground” does not equate to crops earlier, or even a higher yield of crops. What you can do is fix anything that may have broken over the winter. Any rotted wood on the edges of your garden, a broken fence, leaves that got blown into the garden. All of those things can be take care of to prepare for Spring. You can also make a floor plan of your garden to start figuring out the layout for the fruits/veges you’ll plant when the weather does finally warm up!