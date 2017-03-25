Girl Scouts participate in “Hackathon” at Quinnipiac University

WTNH.com Staff Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was all about hacking at Quinnipiac University on Saturday, but it’s not what you think.

Girl Scouts participated in a “hackathon.” The goal was to introduce students to technology and to show them how it can be used to create solutions that benefit non-profit organizations.

Johnathan Blake at Quinnipiac University talked about how the Girl Scouts were able to be the maker of things.

The Girl Scouts get to learn how to be makers of things, instead of users of things. Today, we are really becoming facile at using technology and losing the connection that it’s made by somebody and that somebody could be us.”

Saturday’s program goes along with the organization’s initiative to introduce Girl Scouts to science, technology, engineering and math.

