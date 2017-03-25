Las Vegas’ Bellagio put on 30-minute lockdown following armed burglary at watch store

FILE -- In this Aug. 14, 2014 file photo, the sun shines on the fountains of the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Two former craps dealers at the Bellagio and two of their friends have been accused of siphoning more than $1 million off gambling tables over nearly two years by quietly paying phantom bets. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(ABC) –Police descended upon Las Vegas’ Bellagio Resort & Casino Saturday night — and guests fled in panic from the property, flooding surrounding streets — amidst false reports of an “active shooter.”

“Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tweeted at 2:13 a.m. “Initial reports indicated there was an ‘active shooter’ which was false. NO injuries.”

While there was no active shooter, a high-end watch store at the property was burglarized by armed suspects, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Lt. Carlos Hank told ABC News.

At no point were any firearms discharged, Lt. Hank said.

The Bellagio was on lockdown after the incident for about 30 minutes.

The store was not open at the time of the incident.

The suspects wore character masks, but Lt. Hank could not confirm the specifics of the mask. One eyewitness, though — a woman named Kira, who did not want her surname used — told ABC News she saw a man wearing a pig mask (below).

2017 03 25bellagio Las Vegas Bellagio put on 30 minute lockdown following armed burglary at watch store
An eyewitness tweeted this photo of an individual outside the Rolex store at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on March 25, 2017. The eyewitness claimed the individual was carrying a gun. (ABC News via @Kir_kamil/Twitter)

Lt. Hank said early Saturday morning that some people were detained, but it is unclear if the detained individuals are burglary suspects.

Police are continuing to search for suspects.

