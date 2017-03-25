LifeStar responds to car accident in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle operator was flown by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital on Friday night after a car accident.

Police say at approximately 10:08 p.m., several officers responded to Burlington Avenue near Elaine Drive for a motor vehicle accident.

After investigating, officers found that a Ram pick-up truck was northbound on Burlington Avenue when it crossed the center line and struck a utility pole on the opposite side of the road. The collision snapped the pole and caused massive damage to the pick-up truck. The operator was extracted out of the vehicle by members of Bristol’s Fire Department.

The operator suffered severe head and leg injuries and was flown to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar. The injuries were not considered life-threatening. Officials have not released the operator’s identity.

Bristol Police are still investigating the accident. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call police at (860) 584-3011.