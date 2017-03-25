Man arrested after attempting to carjack an occupied vehicle in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing multiple charges after he tried to carjack a vehicle in Shelton.

Police say they arrested 37-year-old Gerardo Retamar of Waterbury and are charging him with criminal attempt / robbery involving an occupied vehicle, criminal attempt fo larceny, burglary, criminal impersonation, interfering with an officer and breach of peace. He will appear in Derby Superior Court on April 7. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Retamar’s arrest stemmed from an incident where a female called the Shelton Police Department regarding a man attempting to carjack her vehicle in front of Family Dental located on 169 Center Street in Shelton. The female complainant said she was parking her car in front of the business when a male, later identified as Retamar approached her. He was wearing a tank top, sweatpants and no shoes. Retamar then opened her car door and attempted to get in and grab her keys. The female began to scream and an employee of Family Dental came to her aid. Retamar fled the scene. A Shelton undercover officer was in the area at the time and Retamr was detained within minutes before he was taken into custody.

At the Shelton Police Department, Retamar gave officers a false name. His true identity was discovered after he was fingerprinted.