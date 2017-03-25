National Popular Vote bill still alive, awaits House action

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — It’s now up to the House of Representatives to act on legislation that would require Connecticut to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

House members of the General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee on Friday narrowly passed the bill on a partisan 8-7 vote. A Senate version of the legislation died on a tie vote.

Democratic Sen. Mae Flexer of Killingly, the committee’s Senate Democratic co-chairwoman, says she’s proud of the House Democrats for “sticking together and doing the right thing for America.”

Opponents of the bill, however, question how Connecticut would even benefit from the legislation.

Eleven states have so far joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact since 2006.

