NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven brewery got the final stamp of approval to begin building.

According to the New Haven Register, East Rock Brewing Company is hoping to open a facility by September.

City officials approved the plan for the facility on Nicoll Street in New Haven.

The bulk of the property will house the brewery for retail beer manufacturing, while a section will be designated as a beer hall.

They have permission to be open seven days a week.