One person dead, one injured in Strip shooting, barricade situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police say there are now two victims in the shooting which led to barricade situation on Las Vegas Boulevard near the Cosmopolitan.

Both people were transported to UMC Trauma. One victim died at the hospital and the other is in unknown condition, police said.

Officers have shut down Las Vegas Boulevard from Harmon to Flamingo. Everyone was advised to avoid the area.

The suspect is believed to be on a bus on Las Vegas Boulevard. The incident, which started around 10:48 a.m. on Saturday, is being treated as a barricade situation at this time, police said.

“Everyone was actually pretty calm. The officers were on edge you could tell that with the weapons drawn and kind of forcefully asking questions,” said Mike Weix, who was having brunch at the Cosmopolitan when the shooting occurred.

There is no evidence of a second shooter, police said.

After initial reports of a possible active shooter situation, police say that is not the case. There is no active shooter situation at any of the casinos.

“There were at least six officers with their weapons drawn including an AR assault rifle and others had handguns drawn asking, yelling if anyone had seen anything and we said we had no idea. So, they said everyone needs to evacuate,” said Weix.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the following statement:

At this time, we can confirm Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating an ongoing incident on Las Vegas Boulevard near The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.  The safety and security of our guests and CoStars is our first priority.  We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials and have no further details pending investigation.  Additional questions should be directed to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.”

“Being from Wisconsin, this wasn’t exactly what I was expecting on my trip to Vegas,” Weix said.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting at this time.

