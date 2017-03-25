Person dies after being trapped under tree in Canterbury

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A person has died after being trapped under a tree in Canterbury on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say they were called to Goodwin Road in Canterbury around 4:00 p.m. for a report that a tree had fallen on a person who was doing tree work. Firefighters and EMS also responded.

First responders were able to remove the individual from under the tree at 4:13 p.m.

According to officials, the person involved sustained life-threatening injuries. Officials have confirmed the individual suffered life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the person involved.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.