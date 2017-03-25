Planned Parenthood reacts to health care bill being pulled

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) — A number of groups across the state have reacted to the news that the health care bill has been pulled.

Planned Parenthood says it’s relieved. The bill would’ve cut all federal funding to the group.

The President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England said the bill would make all aspects of pregnancy difficult for women.

“It was the worst bill for women’s health in a lifetime. Simply put it was making it difficult for women to prevent pregnancy, hard to have a healthy baby and to raise a healthy child. It was dangerous and cruel.”

Planned Parenthood says it provides cancer screenings, tests for sexually transmitted diseases and birth control. No federal money is used for abortions.

