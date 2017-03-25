Police identify suspect in Hartford teen’s death

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have identified the suspect charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Keon Huff Jr.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Brian Foley, Officers have arrested a Hartford juvenile who is under the age of 18 in connection to the shooting of 15-year-old Keon Huff Jr.

On March 17th at approximately 9:39 p.m., officers arrived at 393 Garden Street where they found Huff lying in the apartment complex hallway after sustaining a fatal gun shot to the head.

Last night, Hartford Police Department detectives submitted a warrant charging the juvenile with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, and tampering with evidence. The juvenile was captured and arrested on a $2,000,000 bond and is currently being held at the Connecticut Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford.

There is still no word on the connection between Huff and the suspect or what prompted the incident.

If you have any questions or any important information concerning this investigation, feel free to reach out to Hartford Police at (860) 527 – 6300.