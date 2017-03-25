Quinnipiac University holds “watch party” during women’s Sweet 16 basketball game



HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The NCAA Tournament run for the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team has come to an end. The Bobcats fell to South Carolina 100 to 58 in the Sweet 16. The women’s basketball team was in the Sweet 16 for the first time in the school’s history.

The school held a watch party at the TD Bank Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.

George Stowell, a Quinnipiac University graduate, was there watching the game. He also has season tickets to the men’s and women’s basketball games.

“To see Quinnipiac at this level where we only expect to see UConn, it’s just tremendous,” said Stowell.

Fans got Sweet 16 t-shirts to wear while they watched the game. Students there to cheer on the team say it has been an exciting week on campus.

“It’s been really cool to see the energy in everybody,” said Joshua Sprague-Oliveira, a freshman. “It’s come up in a lot of my classes.”

Some of those students, like Andrew and Aaron Robinson, were players on the men’s basketball team. They were proud of the women’s team and excited about what the team’s success has done for the university.

“Everybody’s laughing because nobody knows how to say our name,” said Andrew Robinson. “I think it’s good now, people will know who we are now.”

Some Hamden residents were also there to show their support. Though the team’s run ended in the Sweet 16, that didn’t dampen any of the fans’ Bobcat pride.

“Win or lose they are our hometown Bobcats and we are so proud of them,” said Joy Shane of Hamden.

“You can’t take away what the ladies have already accomplished,” said Stowell.

The team is leaving California Saturday night and is expected back in Connecticut on Sunday morning.