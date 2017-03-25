Quinnipiac women’s basketball team’s Cinderella story ends

(WTNH) — What a season for the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team.

They had 29 wins and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament, but beating South Carolina on Saturday was just too big of a task for the Bobcats.

Tricia Fabbri’s team was looking for another upset, but the Gamecocks squashed their hopes very early in this one.

South Carolina was not fooling around. Kaela Davis with the jumper. The score is 9 nothing and Quinnipiac calls a time out.

The Bobcats missed their first ten shots, but a free throw by Jen Fay late in the 1st quarter made the score 16 to 1.

Off the turnover, A’ja Wilson up ahead to Allisha Gray with the hoop. The score became 37 to 14, but then right before the end of the half, Fay nailed a three-pointer.

It was 45 to 27 South Carolina at the break.

The second half had more of the same. Davis had two of her game high 28 points. Her dad, former NBA star, Antonio Davis was looking on.

Quinnipiac loses with a final score of 100 to 58. It was a historic season for the Bobcats with a tough ending, but it will be a season that will go down in history books for Quinnipiac.