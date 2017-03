NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – He is described as the saint of soul, but some know him as a restaurant manager; we sat down with Greg Banks to talk about his journey of becoming a musician while holding a day job.

His music is a fusion of funk, soul, and rock-n-roll – the perfect mix. Banks’ exuberant sound masterfully pays homage to guitar heroes Jimi Hendrix and Lenny Kravitz and the R&B and funk sounds that originated in his hometown.

To learn more about Greg Banks go to www.gregbanksmusic.com