NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people want to spring clean but don’t know where to start. Professional organizer, Elaine Johnson, stopped by our studio to give us 5 tips to get organized for spring.

1. Start from the Bottom Up – Cleaning and organizing your storage rooms first will be beneficial

2. Focus on One Room/Area at a Time – Don’t stop until that are is finished

3. Make To Do Lists Every Day – Map out your day from the night before

4. Deal With it Now – Doing it right away will save you time in the long run. When in doubt, throw it out.

5. Get Your Family Involved – Even small children can get involved

To learn more about Elaine and getting organized go to www.personaltouchorganizing.com