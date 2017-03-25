Tips to get Organized for Spring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many people want to spring clean but don’t know where to start. Professional organizer, Elaine Johnson, stopped by our studio to give us 5 tips to get organized for spring.

1. Start from the Bottom Up – Cleaning and organizing your storage rooms first will be beneficial
2. Focus on One Room/Area at a Time – Don’t stop until that are is finished
3. Make To Do Lists Every Day – Map out your day from the night before
4. Deal With it Now – Doing it right away will save you time in the long run. When in doubt, throw it out.
5. Get Your Family Involved – Even small children can get involved

