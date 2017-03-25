Toddler struck by car in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A toddler was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island after being hit by a car on Saturday afternoon.

Fire, State Police, and EMS responded to 304 Ledge Road after a call came in at 2:30 p.m. about a child possibly being struck by a vehicle. While LifeStar was called to transport the child, inclement weather forced emergency crews to use ground medical transportation instead.

The condition of and identity of the child are unknown at this time and Troop D is investigating the incident.

Please say tuned to News 8 for more on this story.