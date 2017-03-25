Toddler struck by car in Killingly

By Published:

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A toddler was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island after being hit by a car on Saturday afternoon.

Fire, State Police, and EMS responded to 304 Ledge Road after a call came in at 2:30 p.m. about a child possibly being struck by a vehicle. While LifeStar was called to transport the child, inclement weather forced emergency crews to use ground medical transportation instead.

The condition of and identity of the child are unknown at this time and Troop D is investigating the incident.

Please say tuned to News 8 for more on this story.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s