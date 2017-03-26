3 Tips to De-Sugar your Breakfast

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – When we eat too much sugar our body does not respond well; we are more likely to be overweight and run the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer. This morning registered nutritionist, Susie Zachman, stopped by our kitchen to give us some tips to de-sugar the most important meal of the day, breakfast.

Most organizations (AHA, WHO) recommend that children – depending on their age – eat no more than 3 to 6 teaspoons of added sugar per day, and adults 6 to 9 teaspoons. However, the average american child eats about 20 teaspoons and adults about 19.

It is important to distinguish added sugar from naturally occurring sugars like those in milk and fruit, which are excluded from these targets. Natural sugars are different because they occur in foods that have other beneficial nutrients like calcium, vitamins and anti-oxidants, as well as fiber, which slows down the affect of the sugar on our bodies.

Here are 3 tips to curb your sugar intake:

#1 Knowledge is Power – we can’t rely on the front of the package because it can trick us; we need to read the nutrition facts panel on the side of the box to see if we are making a good choice or not.

#2 Add it Yourself – It is always better if you control it and see it as opposed to a food company deciding how much sugar to add. You might need less than you think, and you can train your taste buds gradually over time to enjoy less sweet.

#3 Enjoy a Savory Breakfast – There are a ton of great no- or low-sugar breakfast options (i.e. avocado toast, breakfast burritos, peanut butter banana chai oatmeal).

For more information and to learn about Better Beginnings go to www.beginbetter.org