5 Warning Signs Your Student Doesn’t Know How to Study

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the school year is winding down many students want to end the semester on a high note. However, some students lack the skills to maintain good study habits.

This morning Michelle Saygalyn, CEO and founder of Successful Study Tips 4 Students, stopped by our studio to talk about the warning signs parents need to look out for when it comes to their kids study habits.

The 5 warning signs your student does not know how to study are:

1 – Behavior & self esteem issues

2 – Homework is taking too long or is completed too fast

3 – The child does not perform to their potential

4 – A lack of concentration & focus

5 – They say they do not have any homework

For an in depth look on this warning signs and ways you can fix them go to www.successfulstudyskills4students.com

