Antonio Banderas says he’s recovered from a heart attack

By Published:
Antonio Banderas
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2015 file photo, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas holds his Honorific Goya trophy for his career, at the Goya Film Awards Ceremony in Madrid, Spain. Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January 2017. (AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza, File)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January.

The 56-year-old Banderas tells Spanish media that “I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.”

Banderas says he underwent a procedure to place three stents in his arteries, adding that “it hasn’t been as dramatic as some have written.”

Banderas’ visit to a Swiss clinic had led to speculation about the health of the star known for roles in such films as “The Mask of Zorro,” ”Desperado,” ”Philadelphia” and the animated “Puss in Boots.”

Banderas spoke Saturday at a film festival in his hometown of Malaga in southern Spain, where he received a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s