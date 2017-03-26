Community raises thousands of dollars for St. Baldrick’s Foundation in Milford

WTNH.com Staff Published:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People shaved their heads on Sunday in Milford to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The Liberty Rock Tavern and the Hair House Salon joined forces to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The community raised thousands of dollars for cancer research in just two hours.

The salon owner and other stylists wanted to do something to give back and to help raise money for kids.

Jennifer Russ, the owner of the Hair House Salon in Milford thought partnering with a bar nearby for this event would be a good way to get the community together.

We thought it’s a great way to get the local community together and we have good friends that own the new bar up the street so we partnered together with them and decided to do this,” Russ said.

She says they raised more than $5,000.

They hope to do it again next year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s