Community raises thousands of dollars for St. Baldrick’s Foundation in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People shaved their heads on Sunday in Milford to raise money for childhood cancer research.

The Liberty Rock Tavern and the Hair House Salon joined forces to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The community raised thousands of dollars for cancer research in just two hours.

The salon owner and other stylists wanted to do something to give back and to help raise money for kids.

Jennifer Russ, the owner of the Hair House Salon in Milford thought partnering with a bar nearby for this event would be a good way to get the community together.

We thought it’s a great way to get the local community together and we have good friends that own the new bar up the street so we partnered together with them and decided to do this,” Russ said.

She says they raised more than $5,000.

They hope to do it again next year.