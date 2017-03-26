DeLauro calls on Congress to save heating aid for poor

Rosa DeLauro

DERBY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro has scheduled a meeting with families who rely on federal heating aid, and plans to call on Congress to shield the program from President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cuts.

The Democratic representative is set to meet Monday in Derby with families who rely on the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. She says she wants to hear firsthand how they would be affected by the president’s proposed cuts.

DeLauro says she’s concerned that Trump is proposing to eliminate the program in his 2018 budget plan, cutting $3.8 billion in heating aid to millions of Americans.

Connecticut received more than $80 million from the program last year, helping nearly 110,000 families across the state.

