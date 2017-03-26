Firefighters battle house fire in New Haven

(Twitter/@newhavenfirechf)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews battled a fire in a three-story house Sunday evening.

The fire started in a house on Chapel Street, not far from Ella T Grasso Boulevard. Fire crews have gotten the situation under control despite difficulties getting to the house because of power lines.

