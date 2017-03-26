Firefighters battle house fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews battled a fire in a three-story house Sunday evening.

The fire started in a house on Chapel Street, not far from Ella T Grasso Boulevard. Fire crews have gotten the situation under control despite difficulties getting to the house because of power lines.

Follow News 8 for the developing details of this story.

Good stop on Chapel St. In a large 3 Wood. Tough access due to power lines. Great efforts by the #NHFD. pic.twitter.com/5PmxYtHDO8 — New Haven Fire Chief (@newhavenfirechf) March 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js