Freezing Rain in the forecast

The most dangerous type of precipitation

 

Areas of freezing rain and drizzle moved through the state early this morning and there’s more in the forecast tonight. I first want to talk about what freezing rain is!

Freezing rain is the most dangerous of winter precipitation. It will quickly turn roads into skating rinks and snap tree branches and power lines with ease. The atmosphere that causes freezing rain is most similar to sleet but there is a difference. The layer that is above freezing is much thicker, the layer below freezing is right at the surface and much thinner. Due to the layer below freezing being much thinner and right at the surface, the rain droplet doesn’t have enough time to freeze before hitting the ground (Which would be called sleet). Instead, the rain reaches the surface and freezes on contact. Hence why it’s called freezing rain!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

