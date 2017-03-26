Hartford Police find gun, narcotics through Shot Spotter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington man is facing multiple charges after he was found with a handgun and narcotics early Sunday morning.

According to officers, they responded to 17 Sanford Street on two Shot Spotter activations with one round each around 4:52 a.m. Once police arrived, they found a male, who they later identified as 22-year-old Cedano Brownswell of Newington. Brownswell was detained for investigative purposes and officers conducted a pat down for their safety. Officers found a .380 Diamond Back handgun with five live rounds in the magazine, 3.1 ounces of Crack Cocaine, and two live .45 caliber rounds on Brownswell.

In the wee hours of the morning, @shotspotter helps HPD Patrol Officers #CityCops take another gun & Crack off the street. pic.twitter.com/pwjtfq5Em0 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 26, 2017

After canvasing again during the day, officers found a spent .45 caliber casing and a spent .380 caliber casing at 17 Sanford Street. There was no video surveillance, property damage or reports of gunshot victims from area hospitals.

Brownswell is being charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics within 1500 feet of a school.